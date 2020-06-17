Demand for Blood Still High During Pandemic

HYANNIS – The American Red Cross is advising that the need for blood is still prevalent during the coronavirus pandemic.

As more elective procedures and other hospital operations begin to resume, Kelly Isenor with the Red Cross said that demand will likely increase.

“Because of that, we need to be ready for our hospitals all over Massachusetts,” Isenor said.

The Red Cross has stated that there is no current evidence or data that suggests that COVID-19 can be spread by a blood transfusion.

Red Cross officials are also consistently trained on how to manage health risks and infections, while social distancing and other virus prevention measures have been implemented at all of their blood drives.

“I think once you get to a drive in site and you see that we’re taking it seriously and we’re not being lax about these safety protocols, it’s reassuring,” Isenor continued.

All types of blood are being accepted, Isenor added, and donors do not have to know their blood type to be eligible to give blood. O negative blood is always in need, as it is the universal donor; anyone can receive that blood.

Locally, Cape Cod Healthcare has advised that the need for O negative blood is “urgent.” A number of blood drives are being held across the Cape in the coming days. For more information on those drives, visit Cape Cod Healthcare’s website by clicking here.

Donors of color are also asked by the Red Cross to help with sickle cell disease, as Isenor said it impacts many in black and Mediterranean populations.

A $5 Amazon gift card will also be given out by the Red Cross to all donors through the end of the month. To learn more, visit the Red Cross’ website by clicking here.