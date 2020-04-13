New England Chinese Information and Networking Association Donates PPE to Cape Cod Healthcare

FALMOUTH – The New England Chinese Information and Networking Association, a nonprofit organization, is collecting donations from its members and community, and matching dollar to dollar up to $45,000 out of its cash reserve and key donors.

Donations will help the group buy personal protective equipment for local hospitals.

Some hospitals will receive cash from NECINA.

There first delivery NECINA made was worth approximately $31,880 in PPE and included 57 boxes and 1,289 pieces of PPE.

The delivery went to Cape Cod Healthcare in Falmouth, Floating Children’s hospital, Tufts Medical Center, Brigham and Women’s, and Mass General Hospital.

Cape Cod Healthcare received 14 boxes consisting of 5 boxes of protective coveralls, 2 boxes of Ansell Alpha Tec, 2 boxes of Kimberly Clark Kleenguard, and 5 boxes of Dupont Proshield.

For more information on NECINA, contact them at 857 919 3575.