New Funding For COVID-19 Testing Announced

HYANNIS – As the COVID-19 vaccination process continues, efforts to make virus testing easier and more accessible have only increased.

The state recently allocated over $1.5 million to continue to improve testing services.

The four different projects receiving the funding will be looking into different ways to test and ways to optimize current efforts in cost and efficiency.

Tracking the spread and patterns of dispersal of the virus is also among the priorities of the organizations.

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center will be giving the funding through the Accelerating Coronavirus Testing Solutions Program.

They wish to cut back on issues that have made it difficult for individuals to get tested such as the number of available tests and the cost.

Increasing the accuracy and availability of tests will support efforts to get a better handle on the virus.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center are among the organizations participating in the projects.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter