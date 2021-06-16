You are here: Home / NewsCenter / New Law Extends Some Massachusetts Pandemic-Era Policies

New Law Extends Some Massachusetts Pandemic-Era Policies

June 16, 2021

Gov. Charlie Baker

BOSTON (AP) — Some pandemic-era policies that had expired on Tuesday, such as allowing restaurants to offer take-out cocktails, were quickly extended Wednesday after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed a bill sent to him by state lawmakers.

The new law would also let government bodies continue to hold virtual public hearings and temporarily extend some protections for tenants facing eviction.

Those protections briefly expired after the coronavirus state of emergency was lifted in Massachusetts on Tuesday. It had been in place for more than a year.

Two other pandemic-era policies, the expansion of early voting and mail-in voting, were not extended.

By STEVE LeBLANC, Associated Press
Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 