New Location For Cape Cod Council Of Churches

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Council of Church is announcing the opening of a new location for its offices and a new baby center.

The new facility is located at 232 Main Street in Hyannis.

Everyone is invited to gather for a celebration on Thursday from 4:30 to 7 p.m. It will include a tour of the facility, and weather-permitting, a ribbon-cutting.

The Council of Churches has served thousands of low-income individuals across the Cape and Islands annually since it was founded in 1960.