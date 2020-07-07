No Additional Virus Cases or Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands saw no additional coronavirus cases or fatalities included in Tuesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

7,998 deaths across the state have been confirmed to have occurred due to the novel coronavirus, while there have been 215 additional deaths within the group of people with probable COVID-19 cases.

The positive news out of Barnstable County, Dukes County, and Nantucket County comes as the DPH continues to report good trends in general across Massachusetts. Since April 15, the statewide seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and three day average of COVID-19 fatalities have decreased by 93% and 91% respectively. The amount of hospitals across the state now utilizing surge capacity, however, has jumped up from one to five.

The statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.56%, while the total amount of people hospitalized for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital, according to the DPH, is at nine.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.