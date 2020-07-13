No COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional coronavirus fatalities reported on Monday by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County had four additional COVID-19 cases reported, bringing the total reported on the Cape to 1,582. Dukes County and Nantucket County both had no additional cases reported by the state.

Encouraging trends throughout Massachusetts continue, as the latest report shows a 94% drop in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests. In that same period, the three day average of COVID-19 fatalities in the state has gone down 90%

The statewide hospitalization rate is now at roughly 0.51%, while the DPH reported that a total of five people are currently being treated for the virus at either Cape Cod Hospital or Falmouth Hospital.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.