No New Coronavirus Deaths Reported on Cape, 18 New Cases

BOSTON-No additional confirmed deaths due to the novel coronavirus within Barnstable County were included in Tuesday afternoon’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH). The total number of fatalities on Cape Cod due to COVID-19 is still at 73.

The DPH reported an additional 18 confirmed positive cases within the county. 1,093 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on the Cape to this point.

According to the DPH, the rate of deaths across Barnstable County remains at 34 per 100,000 people.

No additional cases or deaths were reported Tuesday within Dukes County or Nantucket County.

The novel coronavirus has taken the lives of 5,141 people across the state as of Tuesday.

The statewide hospitalization rate also stayed put at 4% in the latest report from the DPH. Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital have a combined total of 26 patients being treated for the virus.

