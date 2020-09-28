You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No New COVID-19 Deaths on Cape and Islands to Begin Week

September 28, 2020

BOSTON-The Cape and Islands had no additional COVID-19 fatalities to report on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH).

Barnstable County and Nantucket County saw nine and 10 new positive cases of the virus, respectively, a part of 367 additional cases statewide.

As the statewide hospitality rate remained at about 0.32% in Monday’s update, the DPH reported that six people are being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital while another two are at Falmouth Hospital.

