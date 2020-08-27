No New COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape and Islands

BOSTON-Thursday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) does not include any additional COVID-19 deaths on Cape Cod and the Islands.

The state saw 365 newly reported cases in the latest report (up from 315 on Wednesday) and 20 additional virus fatalities (a decline from 26 in the previous report). Four of those new cases were within Barnstable County, while the Islands had no additional reported cases. The Cape has now had a total of 1,598 virus cases reported.

The statewide hospitalization rate dipped slightly to about 0.28%. According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital is now treating two individuals for the novel coronavirus. Falmouth Hospital continues to treat zero COVID-19 patients at this time.

