You are here: Home / NewsCenter / No Virus Deaths on Cape and Islands for 4th Straight Day

No Virus Deaths on Cape and Islands for 4th Straight Day

October 21, 2020

BOSTON-For the fourth consecutive day, no additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday.

Nine more positive cases within Barnstable County were a part of 646 new cases across the Commonwealth. The Islands did not see any additional cases in Wednesday’s report.

Falmouth Hospital continues to treat one person for the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at roughly 0.36%.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 