No Virus Deaths on Cape and Islands for 4th Straight Day

BOSTON-For the fourth consecutive day, no additional COVID-19 deaths were reported on the Cape and Islands by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Wednesday.

Nine more positive cases within Barnstable County were a part of 646 new cases across the Commonwealth. The Islands did not see any additional cases in Wednesday’s report.

Falmouth Hospital continues to treat one person for the novel coronavirus, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate remains at roughly 0.36%.

