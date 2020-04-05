You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Nuclear Plant Transfer to go on Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Nuclear Plant Transfer to go on Despite Coronavirus Concerns

April 5, 2020

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Plans to transfer radioactive spent fuel at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station in Plymouth to steel-lined dry casks will go on as scheduled despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Pilgrim permanently shut down last May and was subsequently sold by Entergy Corp. to Holtec International for decommissioning.

There have been concerns about moving the fuel during the pandemic because some of the workers brought in to do the job were from out of state.

A Holtec spokesman says the company understands the concerns and in response, some workers were sent home and requested to self-quarantine for two weeks prior to beginning the work.

