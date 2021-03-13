Feds Ease Nursing Home Visitation Rules

HYANNIS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services have published updated guidelines that eases the visitation recommendations at nursing homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials said that “responsible indoor visitation” can consistently be allowed at facilities for all residents, whether or not they or their visitors are vaccinated for COVID-19.

Certain exceptions to this guidance have been noted, as those who have tested positive for the virus or who are in quarantine are advised to not visit nursing homes until it is deemed safe to do so in accordance with standard precautions.

In addition, visitation should be limited for unvaccinated residents when the county positivity rate is greater than 10% and less than 70% of the facility’s residents are fully inoculated.

Other virus mitigation efforts, such as social distancing and outdoor visits, should also be done when possible.

The CDC and CMS noted that over three million coronavirus vaccination doses have been administered within the nation’s nursing homes.