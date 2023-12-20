Oak Bluffs Planning Housing for Town Employees

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – To help tackle the region’s affordable housing crisis, Oak Bluffs is planning ways to provide housing for Municipal Employees that help keep the town running.

During their most recent meeting, the select board penned a letter for the state about housing employees at potentially 60 units the Southern Tier housing project reserved for the specific purpose.

Nantucket has also filed a similar request for its municipal employees in the face of a more costly housing market, with the island recently setting real estate records with a $38 million home sale over the summer.

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki has described affordable workforce housing as the biggest threat to the Cape’s economy currently, adding that about half of the region’s workers commute from off-Cape.