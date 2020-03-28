Barnstable School Officials Provide Update on School Closures

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Public Schools and Superintendent Meg Mayo-Brown provided an information update Thursday on the BPS learning plan following Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that schools will remain closed through May 4.

The plan provides a phased approach.

The first phase of the plan includes access to technology and enrichment resources.

During the first phase of remote learning, students and families can expect the following:

Chromebooks are available to all students, K-12, and any student that does not have a device at home and is not part of the curbside pick-up can contact their building principal to arrange for a BPS Chromebook.

Enrichment activities to support student learning are available on the BPS website.

The website also provides access to engaging learning opportunities that have been developed by BPS educators.

BPS educators are notifying parents and guardians and, depending on the grade level, students, of specific “office hours” that will begin on Monday, March 30.

Office hours are for the purpose of providing support, and answering questions, pertaining to the resources found at the BPS website.

All educators, including school counselors, school psychologists, social workers, and school nurses will be available for two hours per day, Monday through Friday.

Parents and students are encouraged to contact their teachers and or student support professionals during these office hours.

The next phase of the remote learning plan is designed to increase direct educator contact with students.

This phase is also now informed by the guidance received from the Commissioner of Education.

The guidance is in response to the extended school closure and applies to public, K-12 school districts.

The key points in the Commissioner’s guidance include, districts and schools must continue to focus on the holistic needs of the education community as the safety and well-being of students, families, and staff is a top priority, community members and educators should not expect remote learning to exactly replicate a traditional school day, and schools should focus on reinforcing skills already taught this school year and applying and deepening these skills among others.

School officials will use the Commissioner’s guidance to finalize the next phase of the learning plan.

BPS anticipates that they will move to the next phase of the learning plan during the second week of April.

Since the closure the district’s Directors of Special Education have joined other directors on two conference calls with officials from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The school department anticipates they will receive additional guidance and clarification regarding meeting the needs of students with disabilities and will communicate the guidance as soon as it is available.

During the school closure, BPS will continue and expand their school meals for anyone under the age of 21, regardless of town of residence or school attended.

For more information on Barnstable Public Schools, visit Barnstable.k12.ma.us.