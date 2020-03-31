Monomoy Superintendent Offers Online Lessons on Pandemics

HARWICH – Monomoy Regional School District Superintendent Dr. Scott Carpenter is offering a Google Classroom course to provide students with the chance to understand pandemics and prevention.

Carpenter, who has been a biology teacher in the past, will inform students about how outbreaks of viruses like COVID-19 occur, how anxiety can be reduced in times like these, and how pandemics similar to the novel coronavirus outbreak can hopefully be reduced in the future.

At least one medical professional will be invited to the course every week to answer questions from students.

The course will be taught at a middle-to-high school level. A background knowledge of biology would be helpful, but is not required.

Students from any school district are invited to participate in the course.

For more information, email Carpenter at scarpenter@monomoy.edu.