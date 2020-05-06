Operation Flags for Vets Event for Memorial Day Weekend Cancelled

BOURNE – The annual Operation Flags for Vets event for Memorial Day weekend has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Organizer Paul Monti said that larger gatherings at the Massachusetts National Cemetery cannot be held at this time due to the pandemic.

Monti said that the decision was a tough one, but it was made in cooperation with cemetery administration and Veterans Affairs. Reactions from the public have ranged from support to sadness, Monti said.

“I’m sorry that people are being disappointed, but I don’t think anyone is as disappointed as I am or my committee,” Monti said.

Residents are still encouraged to place individual flags at the sites of loved ones by themselves as Memorial Day approaches, but Monti urged the community to do so responsibly and not gather as a group.

Those who do place single flags are also asked to return to retrieve the flags after Memorial Day.

Monti said that the event, which is comprised of people of all ages and backgrounds, will be greatly missed this year.

“It’s just a wonderful outpouring of what America really is like,” he continued.

“It’s just disappointing that we’ll be denied that this Memorial Day.”

Plans for flag placing in November for Veterans Day are still scheduled as of now. Until then, Monti asks residents to keep fallen veterans and their families in their thoughts.