Ordinance Introduced to Fund Cape Cod’s Freshwater Initiative

BARNSTABLE – An ordinance that could potentially fund the Cape Cod Freshwater Initiative has been introduced by the Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates.

The ordinance would provide $2.5 million to the Freshwater Initiative, a science-based plan to monitor and restore the Cape’s ponds and lakes.

“It is critical for the Cape Cod Commission to have the resources it needs to find solutions to restore our ponds and lakes. The ordinance will begin a process where the Assembly can work with the County Commissioners to make this funding available,” Assembly Speaker Patrick Princi said.

The ordinance was introduced by Princi and John Ohman, Assembly Finance Committee Chair. It will head to the group’s committees for public hearings.

If the legislation is adopted by the full Assembly, it would then need to be approved by the Barnstable County Commissioners.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter