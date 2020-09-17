Major Crisis Relief Fund Donations Level Off

BARNSTABLE – Organizers with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund are advising the public that as the seasons change, the need for aid is still present.

Residents, businesses, and organizations across the Cape have faced hardships for months now due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Betsy Sethares explained that donations were extremely generous in the initial months of the pandemic, as over $1 million of relief for thousands of individuals on Cape Cod were raised for the fund.

“They have stopped though,” Sethares said, “but the requests have not stopped.”

Since those first few months, Sethares said that donations have been “flat.”

Managing Director Judy Walden Scarafile said the generosity and donations have been spectacular, but the funding cushion cannot last forever.

“We still have money in the fund and we can take care of people, but as time marches on, that money is going to dwindle,” Walden Scarafile said.

“We’re sending out gift cards every week to 10, 15 families–and this is, supposedly, as things have died down.”

Walden Scarafile said that as the school year starts and parents have to juggle child care and work, those issues mixed with the consistent need for things such as food and housing create an unclear future for everybody in the region.

To learn more and to help, visit the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund’s website by clicking here.