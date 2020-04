ORLEANS – The Orleans Health Department will be hosting an informational forum on the ongoing coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, at 10:30 a.m.

Fire Chief Geof Deering and Dr. Anne Sigsbee will also be in attendance alongside health department staff members to provide presentations.

A virtual discussion will be held during the meeting, which will be airing on Channel 18. Call 508-240-3700 ext. 2389 with any questions for the panel members.