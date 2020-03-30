You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Town Hall to Shut Down Temporarily as Pandemic Continues

March 30, 2020

ORLEANS – Orleans Town Hall has ceased all operations that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” following the advisory and emergency order issued by Governor Charlie Baker.

Town Hall is expected to re-open on Tuesday, April 7.

The drop-box in front of the building will continue to be utilized, though processing of payments associated with new applications and permits will be halted until the advisory and order are lifted.

Town officials are reminding residents that the guidelines issued by the state are in the interest of the health and safety of the community at large.

They also noted that it is imperative that everyone works together to combat that spread of COVID-19 by implementing social isolation and distancing protocols.

