Outdoor Dining Licenses Extended in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth’s outdoor dining licenses have been extended to the beginning of December.

Originally set to expire on November 1, the licenses were extended following a vote from the Falmouth Select Board.

“It would be most helpful if we could have at least an additional 30 days to come back to the board with some further information,” Town Manager Julian Suso said during a recent meeting.

The extension of the permits provides time for restaurants to develop plans for outdoor dining as the winter approaches and for the town to make any necessary changes to protocols for different seasons.

Associate Town Counsel Irie Mullin said that that could involving adding or dropping certain dining restrictions and practices based on the time of year.

“There may be different concerns in the winter about pedestrian access, snow removal,” Mullin said, “heaters come to mind.”

A public hearing on outdoor dining in Falmouth could be held in the near future in order to determine the next steps heading into the winter.