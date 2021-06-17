Outdoor Learning Options Continue for Falmouth Students

FALMOUTH – Outdoor learning will continue as an option for Falmouth Public Schools students thanks to permanent tents that have been installed at all but one of the district’s schools.

The tents are rated for all weather and are only missing from Mullen-Hall Elementary School, according to the Falmouth Outdoor Learning Committee who helped install the tents in collaboration with the district.

The elementary school will see its own tent installed by the end of the summer.

The committee began in August 2020 to help make outdoor learning spaces to keep students safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations from the community as well as funding from the schools paid for the tents, which have a lifespan of 15 to 20 years.

Over $100,000 was raised through community donation efforts, with another $100,000 goal set for the second set of tents as well as supporting curriculum, professional development and supplies.

Besides just mitigating the spread of the COVID virus, the students are more engaged when learning outside, said the committee.

“Outdoor learning reduces the burden on indoor classrooms while providing fresh air, hands-on learning opportunities, and the health benefits associated with increased access to nature,” said committee officials in a statement.

“It also helps to have a more place-based education approach that involves making connections to global context through an interdisciplinary approach while using the community as a classroom.”