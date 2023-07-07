You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State Getting Reimbursement for COVID-19 Call Center

State Getting Reimbursement for COVID-19 Call Center

July 7, 2023

HYANNIS – More than $1.5 million dollars is being awarded to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of operating a public information hotline during the pandemic.

Through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health will receive the funds for their “2-1-1” Call Center.

The department contracted services to expand cellular communications for its call center between March 2020 and July 2021, providing real time COVID-19 information, resources, and referrals in multiple languages.

FEMA has provided more than $1.7 billion dollars in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

For more information about FEMA’s programs visit their website.

More stories from CapeCod.com:

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Zachary Clapp

Zack is a graduate from Cape Cod Community College who is an avid sports fan and loves everything radio.  Zack joined the CapeCod.com NewsCenter in 2023.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 