State Getting Reimbursement for COVID-19 Call Center

HYANNIS – More than $1.5 million dollars is being awarded to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reimburse the cost of operating a public information hotline during the pandemic.

Through FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health will receive the funds for their “2-1-1” Call Center.

The department contracted services to expand cellular communications for its call center between March 2020 and July 2021, providing real time COVID-19 information, resources, and referrals in multiple languages.

FEMA has provided more than $1.7 billion dollars in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts to reimburse the commonwealth for pandemic-related expenses.

For more information about FEMA’s programs visit their website.

