Over 50,000 Fans Attended Cape League Playoffs

ORLEANS – With the Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) wrapping up their 100th season with the Bourne Braves winning their second consecutive Championship on Sunday, August 13, league officials are happy to report large attendance numbers for the final weekend.

Over 50,000 fans attended the three rounds of the CCBL Playoffs, with over 17,000 showing up for the championship round, and a staggering amount of over 7,000 at the championship clinching game which Michael Lane, Director of Public Relations for the league, was the type of turnout they were hoping for.

“The outfield was three to four rows deep of fans standing all the way around, there were kids climbing up trees trying to get a view, the fence on the other side of the highway had people lined up. I don’t know if those technically count for attendance numbers since they’re on the other side of the fence, but I’m going to count them as people who took in the game,” said Lane.

Bourne was hopeful that they could clinch their second consecutive league title at their home field, but they were equally as happy to get the job done and cap off a great run.

A second-year member of the Braves was crowned Playoff MVP, with second baseman Josh Kuroda-Grauer taking home the honors this year, which Lane says was well deserved with the numbers he put up.

“He slashed a .444 batting average, a .488 on-base percentage, and a .750 slugging percentage. He has two home runs and 13 runs batted in throughout the postseason. Including five hits and a walk in the championship series,” Lane said.

Other notable performers in the of the 100th season include catcher Derek Bender of the Bourne Braves, league MVP Travis Bazzana of the Falmouth Commodores, and batting title runner-up Jo Oyama of the Orleans Firebirds.