Patriots Plane Ferries Critical Masks from China to US

April 2, 2020

BOSTON (AP)-The New England Patriots team plane is returning to Boston from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to health care providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The Wall Street Journal reports that Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker secured the N95 masks but had no way of getting them to the U.S. Team owner Robert Kraft offered to help.

The plane, a Boeing 767 painted in the team’s colors and logo, is usually used to carry the team to and from NFL games. It is expected back in Boston on Thursday.

From The Associated Press

