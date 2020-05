SOUTH YARMOUTH – Agway of Cape Cod has announced that this year’s Paw Palooza dog festival has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

Originally set for August 1 and 2, the festival has raised thousands of dollars for local animal shelters over the years.

Planners of the event expressed regret for the decision, but said Paw Palooza is expected to be back in the summer of 2021.

For more information, visit the festival’s website by clicking here.