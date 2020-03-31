Petition Started to Close Bourne and Sagamore Bridges During COVID-19 Pandemic

HYANNIS – A petition to close the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge’s during the COVID-19 pandemic has been started by a Barnstable County resident.

Beth Hickman of Yarmouth started the petition which currently has over 6,700 signatures on Change.org.

The petition seeks to have the bridges closed to everyone except year round residents, medical personnel, and trucks that are delivering essential supplies.

The petition says “while we love our tourists and summer residents, this is not the time to come to the Cape, our hospitals cannot handle it.”

To view the petition , visit https://www.change.org/p/change-org-close-the-cape-cod-bridges.