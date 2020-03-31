You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Petition Started to Close Bourne and Sagamore Bridges During COVID-19 Pandemic

Petition Started to Close Bourne and Sagamore Bridges During COVID-19 Pandemic

March 31, 2020

HYANNIS – A petition to close the Bourne and Sagamore Bridge’s during the COVID-19 pandemic has been started by a Barnstable County resident.

Beth Hickman of Yarmouth started the petition which currently has over 6,700 signatures on Change.org. 

The petition seeks to have the bridges closed to everyone except year round residents, medical personnel, and trucks that are delivering essential supplies. 

The petition says “while we love our tourists and summer residents, this is not the time to come to the Cape, our hospitals cannot handle it.” 

To view the petition , visit https://www.change.org/p/change-org-close-the-cape-cod-bridges. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Luke Leitner

Luke Leitner grew up in Watertown Massachusetts and now lives in West Yarmouth on the Cape. He has been a part of the news team in the CapeCod.com News Center since the spring of 2019. He studied business communications at Western New England University.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 