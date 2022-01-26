You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Pfizer Begins Testing Omicron-Matched COVID Shots in Adults

Pfizer Begins Testing Omicron-Matched COVID Shots in Adults

January 26, 2022

NEW YORK (AP) – Pfizer and BioNTech have begun studying a COVID-19 vaccine tweaked to match to the omicron variant in healthy adults.

COVID-19 vaccine makers have been updating their shots in case global health authorities decide a change is needed.

The study announced Tuesday will include more than 1,400 volunteers ages 18 to 55. Most already are vaccinated and will get boosters of the omicron-based vaccine or the original version. Some unvaccinated volunteers will get three omicron-based doses.

The original vaccines still offer good protection against severe illness and death. And a booster improves the chances of avoiding even a milder infection.

By Lauran Neergaard, Associated Press

