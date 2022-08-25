Pfizer COVID Shots Appear 73% Effective in Children Under 5

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Pfizer’s says its COVID-19 vaccine was 73% effective in protecting children younger than 5 as omicron spread in the spring.

Vaccinations for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers opened in the U.S. in June after months of delay. Only about 6% of youngsters ages 6 months through 4 years had gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by mid-August.

Health authorities authorized tot-sized vaccine doses by Pfizer and BioNTech based on a study showing they were safe and produced high levels of virus-fighting antibodies.

The new update analyzed COVID-19 diagnoses between March and June in Pfizer’s ongoing study of the three-dose vaccine.

From The Associated Press