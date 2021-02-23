As Vote Approaches, Planning Continues on Nauset Regional Plan

BREWSTER – As the district-wide vote approaches to decide whether the Nauset Regional High School renovation project goes ahead as-is, committee members are making plans to ensure work can begin following final approval.

Chris Easley, Nauset Regional School Committee Chair and member of the project committee, said that the version of the project to be voted on is the result of 9 years of progress working with the Massachusetts School Building Authority and the towns within the district.

The current plan calls for remodeling and rebuilding that would add hallways, renovate classrooms to meet state requirements, improve air-quality within the buildings and make other changes to the interior and exterior of the high school.

The renovations will necessitate the use of temporary classrooms that will be acquired from the Town of Lincoln, which the committee is in the process of purchasing and making plans to implement on the site.

The committee said that it will likely be examining the classrooms ahead of the vote, in order to ensure that the project can begin without a hitch.

“It doesn’t hurt to go kick the tires on anything you want to purchase,” said Nauset School Building Committee Chair, Greg Levasseur, at a recent public informational meeting.

The committee is also still considering whether to go with an all-electric, all-gas, or a hybrid model when it comes to heating and hot water, and how that would impact the efficiency and climate-impacts of the buildings moving forward.

“At the end of that day, those votes will be tallied, and if there is a majority of all four towns in total that support the project and its funding, we will be moving forward. If it is not supported, we have a ten day period to digest the results and the school committee will decide what the next step will be,” said Levasseur.

The vote will be held from 11 am to 7 pm on March 30.

Mail-in ballot voting is available through the town clerks of the towns within the Nauset School District.