Pleasant Bay Alliance to Resume Water Monitoring Program

ORLEANS – The Pleasant Bay Alliance recently announced their Citizen Water Quality Monitoring Program will begin its 2022 season for the Pleasant Bay Estuary, Nauset Estuary, Stage Harbor, Nantucket Sound and Cape Cod Bay, with the full schedule of sampling dates available online.

The program is a comprehensive effort to collect nutrient related water quality data at over thirty locations across the Bay, with over 150 volunteers testing salinity levels, temperature, total nitrogen and organic carbon, and more.

Collections will begin on Tuesday, July 5 at 6:30 am with the first samplings taking place at Stage Harbor, and will continue through Thursday, September 1.

The Alliance is offering both virtual and in-person training options for its volunteers, with an online virtual training session for returning volunteers with Dr. Bob Duncanson, Director of Chatham’s Department of Health and Natural Resources.

An in-person training to be held on Thursday, June 23 at 5 pm at the Chatham Town Hall Annex parking lot at 261 George Ryder Road.

First-time volunteers should watch the training video before attending the in-person training.

Kits will be distributed to volunteers by volunteer coordinators.

Sample drop off will take place at the lower level of the Orleans Town Hall Annex, Eastham Town Hall at 2500 State Highway and the Chatham Town Hall Annex.

To learn more about the program, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter