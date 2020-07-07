Pleasant Bay Alliance Prepares for Volunteers to Return to Work

HARWICH – As the coronavirus pandemic continues, local water quality records will still being updated by volunteers of the Pleasant Bay Alliance and other groups.

Coordinator Carole Ridley said their group has worked with other organizations in recent years to collect water samples within the Pleasant Bay estuaries and various water sources across Cape Cod.

That data is then utilized to create plans of action across the region to protect the quality.

This process, Ridley said, is “vital.”

“We are really grateful for the dedication and enthusiasm of our volunteers,” Ridley continued.

COVID-19 has created new challenges for volunteers, Ridley said, but the alliance has worked with local and state governments to safely get volunteers back out as soon as possible.

“The work that we’re proposing with our volunteers is all consistent with that public guidance that we’re receiving from the state and the towns,” Ridley said.

Remote training for volunteers has been rolled out, and other safety requirements are being implemented. Ridley said feedback to these measures has been positive, and the alliance anticipates to get volunteers back to work this month.

For more information, visit the Pleasant Bay Alliance’s website by clicking here.