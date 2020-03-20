Plymouth and Brockton Limiting Trips to Slow Virus Spread

HYANNIS – In an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Plymouth and Brockton bus schedule has been reduced.

Trips from Hyannis to Boston and Logan International Airport will be cut back to six trips daily in either direction. Trips from Hyannis to T.F. Green International Airport in Providence will also be limited to two daily trips either way.

Service between Hyannis and the Outer Cape along the Provincetown route has been suspended.

