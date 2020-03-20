You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Plymouth and Brockton Limiting Trips to Slow Virus Spread

Plymouth and Brockton Limiting Trips to Slow Virus Spread

March 20, 2020

HYANNIS – In an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Plymouth and Brockton bus schedule has been reduced.

Trips from Hyannis to Boston and Logan International Airport will be cut back to six trips daily in either direction. Trips from Hyannis to T.F. Green International Airport in Providence will also be limited to two daily trips either way.

Service between Hyannis and the Outer Cape along the Provincetown route has been suspended.

For more information, visit Plymouth and Brockton’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 