Potential School Threats Quelled by Nantucket Police

NANTUCKET – The Nantucket Police Department received information from the FBI on August 1, at 9:25 a.m. about a possible threat against a local school.

The information came from investigations into a social media account and the owner of that account was identified to be located on Nantucket Island.

As a result of receiving the information, officers were directed to the many active schools, camps, and programs involved to make them aware of the situation.

While that was occurring, officers were able to identify and locate the owner of the account and two other persons involved.

It was later determined that there was no immediate threat after speaking with those involved which Nantucket Police informed all schools, camps, and programs of.

The three involved individuals are all juveniles and their names and address will not be released at this time.