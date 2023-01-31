You are here: Home / NewsCenter / President Biden to End COVID-19 Emergencies on May 11

January 30, 2023

President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has informed Congress that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11, as most of the world has returned closer to normalcy nearly three years after they were first declared.

The move to end the national emergency and public health emergency declarations will formally restructure the federal coronavirus response to treat the virus as an endemic threat to public health that can be managed through agencies’ normal authorities.

It comes as lawmakers have already ended elements of the emergencies that kept millions of Americans insured during the pandemic.

By ZEKE MILLER and AMANDA SEITZ, The Associated Press

