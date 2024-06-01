Provincetown Holding Active Shooter Training

PROVINCETOWN – The town of Provincetown is partnering with the Provincetown Business Guild and local Chamber of Commerce to host an active shooter attack prevention and preparedness training session on Monday.

The session will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Hall auditorium.

Town manager Alex Morse says businesses have been seeking this type of training, and expressed gratitude to the FBI for offering this to help enhance the overall security of residents and visitors.

The training will be led by FBI Supervisory Special Agent for Domestic Terrorism in New York and LGBTQIA+ Liaison, Anthony Grecco, with representatives from local law enforcement and the FBI Boston and FBI Lakeville field offices.