Provincetown Hosts First Town Crier Competition

October 18, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown hosted a competition of town criers earlier this month for the first time ever, continuing the Outer Cape community’s celebration of the famous job that dates back nearly two centuries. 

The Provincetown Business Guild says 15 town criers from the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom signed up for the event that was held at Town Hall on October 7th.

The declared winner of the competition, which involved making public announcements and dressing in costume, was David Vollick of Burlington, Ontario.

It was hosted by Provincetown Town Crier Daniel Gómez Llata, who began in 2021. Llata succeeded Kenneth Lonergan, who did it for 13 years. The position is overseen by the P-Town Chamber of Commerce.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


