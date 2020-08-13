Provincetown Officials Advise Residents to Be Aware of EEE

PROVINCETOWN – As samples of eastern equine encephalitis continue to be found across Massachusetts, officials in Provincetown are again reminding residents to protect themselves.

EEE is a rare but serious disease that is known to spread through mosquitoes. Multiple samples have been found in the state over the past few weeks, and the first statewide human case of the virus was found last week in Plymouth County.

As this time of the year coincides with the rise in human EEE cases and as the virus is known to spike in three year cycles, Provincetown Health Director Morgan Clark explained that passing these advisories along is pivotal.

“The state is doing a full court press trying to get information out to the public,” Clark said, “and we’re helping them every step that we can to get the information out that EEE is certainly a risk.”

People are advised to wear long sleeves, pants, and long socks whenever possible in order to limit exposure to mosquitoes. Mosquitoes are especially known to bite between dusk and dawn.

Applying mosquito repellent is always a good idea, Clark added, although it is important to note which sprays are certified and registered by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“It might just say ‘bug spray,’ but you want to make sure that it’s actually a mosquito repellent, and the EPA is a good way to check,” Clark continued.

Sprays with the ingredient DEET should not be used on infants young than two months, while the ingredient permethrin should only be applied to clothing. It should not be applied to skin.

Standing water should be drained in and around homes, as it provides ideal circumstances for mosquitoes to breed and hatch. This method also protects household pets and animals. Screens for doors and windows should be repaired or installed as well.

Another important piece of information that Provincetown officials are stressing to residents and visitors is that there is no scientific evidence that suggests that COVID-19 can be transmitted through mosquito bites.

For more information on EEE, visit the Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s website by clicking here.