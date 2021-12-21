Provincetown’s Indoor Mask Mandate Back, Vax Proof to be Required at Some Places

PROVINCETOWN – Town Manager for Provincetown Alex Morse announced Monday that an indoor mask mandate has been reissued, while proof of vaccination against COVID-19 will be required for entry to certain indoor areas beginning just after Christmas.
The mask mandate went back into place at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. Face coverings will now have to be worn at all indoor public spaces within the town.
Morse said this call was made out of caution, as the town tries to manage the local uptick in virus cases while also ensuring that the region’s hospitals maintain proper capacities.
Coronavirus vaccination proof will be required to enter certain indoor areas in Provincetown starting on Monday, December 27. This includes indoor dining and bar areas, entertainment venues and nightclubs, as well as fitness centers. Employees at these places must also be inoculated with their first vaccine dose by January 15 and their second by February 15. These businesses will be responsible for checking vaccine proof, according to Morse.
Morse noted that a limited supply of at-home coronavirus testing kits have been made available through the Department of Community Development. These are being limited to one kit per resident while supplies last.
