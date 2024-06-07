Public Health Officials Offer Safety Guidances For Summer Months

HYANNIS – As warm weather sets in and summer approaches, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is releasing a PSA to help the public stay safe from environmental and biological hazards such as those that led to the near-drowning death of a Falmouth boy this past week.

Health and safety officials warn that drowning is a leading cause of death among young children, both in public waters and in private pools.

To reduce this risk, residents and visitors are advised to always supervise children in and around water and to teach young children to always ask permission before entering the water.

Citizens are also advised never to swim alone in unfamiliar waters which can be hazardous even to experienced swimmers, to swim in areas with an approved lifeguard when possible, and to heed posted signage and safety warnings on all regional beaches.

The public is also advised to stay vigilant of tick- and mosquito-borne illnesses.

Individuals should check their bodies once a day, avoid long grasses, and consider rinsing after spending time outdoors while using EPA-registered repellents and applying veterinary-approved protection for their pets if applicable.

Residents should also consider draining standing water, replacing window screens around their homes, and applying EPA-approved repellants to avoid mosquito-borne illnesses such as West Nile Virus, which was confirmed in six Massachusetts individuals last year.

And even in mild conditions, never leave a child or pet unsupervised in a parked vehicle.

“Summer in New England means spending time outside in the sun, in the water, on the beach, in the mountains, or in the park or backyard,” said Robbie Goldstein, MD, PhD, Public Health Commissioner at the Department of Public Health.

“It is also a time to be aware of the importance of taking seasonal precautions that can make this fabulous time of year safer and more enjoyable.”

The Department of Conservation and Recreation offers free swimming lessons for children through its Learn to Swim program for those interested in determining their skills in the water.

To learn more about the Learn to Swim program, click here.