Public Hearing on Massachusetts Remote Learning Set for Wednesday

BOSTON (AP) — How best to provide remote learning to students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be the subject of a virtual public hearing at the Massachusetts Statehouse.

The Joint Committee on Education is planning to hold the hearing on remote learning and the status of K-12 education in Massachusetts on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view the hearing remotely via a livestream that will be provided on the Massachusetts Legislature’s website.

Virtual testimony will be solicited on an “invite only” basis.

Written testimony may be submitted Tuesday at 5:00 PM.