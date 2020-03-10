Public Information Session on Proposed Council on Aging Facility to be Held Saturday

CHATHAM – Chatham selectmen will host a public information session Saturday at the Town Office Annex Large Meeting Room to present the draft design of a Council on Aging Facility at 1610 Main Street and receive public input.

Rick Pomroy of Pomroy Associates, the town’s Owners Project Manager, will present the results of several pending studies and the latest revisions of the building and grounds designs.

He will answer questions and receive comments from members of the community in attendance and via email.

Article 5 of the Special Town Meeting held in January approved the appropriation of $130,000 to conduct the feasibility study, conceptual design, and cost estimates for siting a COA facility which are being finalized in preparation for the Annual Town Meeting in May.

But last Saturday, voters at a Special Town Meeting supported a residents’ petition that land off of Stepping Stones Road be considered for the site of the town’s new senior center.

The article, which called for $75,000 to be used to conduct a feasibility study on the new site, was approved by voters by a 297-143 margin.

Petitioners proposed the middle school site off of Stepping Stones Road as an alternative to land at 1610 Main Street.

The property at 1610 Main Street was donated to the town for a COA by William Marsh conditioned upon approval of the final design by town meeting.

That site is also on the May 11 town meeting warrant, where voters will be asked to fund the construction and design of the location.

The feasibility study for the land off of Stepping Stones Road now goes to selectmen, who will then determine the next steps.