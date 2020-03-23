Red Cross Continues to Seek Blood Donations During Pandemic

HYANNIS – The American Red Cross is asking healthy individuals without cold and flu symptoms to make blood and platelet donations as soon as possible.

At this point, there is no evidence or data that suggests that the novel coronavirus or any other respiratory illness can be spread through a blood transfusion, according to Kelly Isenor with the Red Cross.

Donations were already trending downward, and Isenor said the pandemic has added another obstacle.

“Our fear is that as more people stay inside and avoid public spaces, we’re going to see an even greater drop because of the coronavirus specifically,” Isenor said.

She said that blood supplies can save lives in times of emergency.

Isenor has noticed that people are justifiably worried about the coronavirus, but that donating blood is “as safe as it can be,” as staff members are trained to take multiple safety and hygienic precautions.

“The idea behind this training is to ensure blood recipient safety, and as well as our staff and our volunteers and everyone that’s at a blood drive,” she continued.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Red Cross is asking for a 28 day wait period before donating if an individual has traveled through places such as China, Italy, and Iran. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive will also be asked to wait four weeks.