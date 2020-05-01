Region-Wide Guidance Issued for Seasonal Residents and Visitors to Cape Cod and Islands

HYANNIS – A region-wide guidance from the Cape Cod & Islands Legislative Delegation has been issued to seasonal residents of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket as the summer season approaches.

The guidance provides information to seasonal residents regarding Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures that are in place through Monday, May 18.

The aim of the guidance is to speak with one consistent message to the region’s seasonal residents, second home-owners, summer workers, and visitors to ensure public health and promote economic vitality when the region is able to reopen.

The guidance was developed in consultation with the Baker-Polito Administration.

A regional task force has also been assembled by the Cape Cod & Islands Legislative Delegation, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and Barnstable County, with participation from Cape Cod Healthcare, several town managers, and community leaders.

Signatories to the guidance include:

Cape Cod Healthcare

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital

Nantucket Cottage Hospital

Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce

Nantucket Chamber of Commerce

Barnstable County

U.S. Representative Bill Keating

State Senator Julian Cyr

State Representative Sarah Peake

State Representative Will Crocker

State Representative Dylan Fernandes

State Representative Randy Hunt

State Representative David Vieira

State Representative Tim Whelan

To view the guidance, click here.