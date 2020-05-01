Region-Wide Guidance Issued for Seasonal Residents and Visitors to Cape Cod and Islands

HYANNIS – A region-wide guidance from the Cape Cod & Islands Legislative Delegation has been issued to seasonal residents of Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket as the summer season approaches.
The guidance provides information to seasonal residents regarding Governor Charlie Baker’s stay-at-home order and non-essential business closures that are in place through Monday, May 18.
The aim of the guidance is to speak with one consistent message to the region’s seasonal residents, second home-owners, summer workers, and visitors to ensure public health and promote economic vitality when the region is able to reopen.
The guidance was developed in consultation with the Baker-Polito Administration.
A regional task force has also been assembled by the Cape Cod & Islands Legislative Delegation, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, and Barnstable County, with participation from Cape Cod Healthcare, several town managers, and community leaders.
Signatories to the guidance include:
Cape Cod Healthcare
Martha’s Vineyard Hospital
Nantucket Cottage Hospital
Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce
Nantucket Chamber of Commerce
Barnstable County
U.S. Representative Bill Keating
State Senator Julian Cyr
State Representative Sarah Peake
State Representative Will Crocker
State Representative Dylan Fernandes
State Representative Randy Hunt
State Representative David Vieira
State Representative Tim Whelan
To view the guidance, click here.