Regional Homelessness Programs Receive $2.7 Million Boost

BARNSTABLE – The Cape and Islands Continuum of Care has received $2.7 million from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development to assist regional nonprofits and government providers in their efforts to aid individuals and families facing homelessness and housing insecurity.

The award represents a 10% increase from last year, and awardees include Barnstable County, Housing Assistance Corporation, Catholic Charities of Fall River, Duffy Health Center, Sandwich Housing Authority, the MA Department of Mental Health, and Independence House.

“This award allows our region to continue to provide critical services to those in need,” said Joseph Pacheco, Director of Human Services for Barnstable County. “We appreciate our collaboration, both with HUD and our community partners, and are eager to put this award to work for our community.”

Nationally, over $3.6 billion was announced in HUD funding, the largest Continuum of Care award in its history.