Regional Police Receive Funds For Body-Worn Cameras

BREWSTER/EASTHAM – State officials have announced $728,892 in grants for body-worn cameras for ten police departments through the FY25 Law Enforcement Body-Worn Camera Program, including $42,000 for the Brewster Police Department and $134,039 for the Eastham Police Department.

The award, which comes through the Office of Grants and Research and follows an earlier round of grant funding in July that awarded $250,000 to the Falmouth Police Department, is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency, accountability, and trust between the community and public servants.

“We’re committed to providing Massachusetts communities with resources to enhance safety for everyone,” said Kevin Stanton, Executive Director of the Office of Grants and Research. “Through this program, we’ve helped equip local police departments with body-worn cameras that improve the quality of investigations and provide greater transparency.”

“This is an investment in both community safety and police-community relations.”

Since 2021, the program has allotted over $13.9 million for statewide law enforcement.