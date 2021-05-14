You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

May 14, 2021

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DENNIS – Pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinics will be held in Dennis later in May, and registration for the clinics is now open.

Hosted at Mid-Cape Home Centers’ site along Route 134, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be offered to those who register ahead of time.

Clinics organized by police, fire, and health officials in Dennis will be held on May 18 and May 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Clinics are free for those who are 18 years old and above.

The registration deadline for the May 18 clinic is on May 14, while registration for the May 25 clinic ends on May 21.

For more information, visit Mid-Cape Home Centers’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 