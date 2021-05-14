Registration is Open for Dennis Pop-Up Vaccine Clinics

DENNIS – Pop-up coronavirus vaccine clinics will be held in Dennis later in May, and registration for the clinics is now open.

Hosted at Mid-Cape Home Centers’ site along Route 134, Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine will be offered to those who register ahead of time.

Clinics organized by police, fire, and health officials in Dennis will be held on May 18 and May 25 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Clinics are free for those who are 18 years old and above.

The registration deadline for the May 18 clinic is on May 14, while registration for the May 25 clinic ends on May 21.

For more information, visit Mid-Cape Home Centers’ website by clicking here.