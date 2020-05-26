Reopening Task Force Issues Phase 1 Guidance

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Reopening Task Force has announced an updated guidance advisory to visitors and seasonal residents of Cape Cod and the Islands through the end of the first phase of Massachusetts’ reopening plan.

As summer begins, the Cape and Islands area is preparing to welcome part-time residents back. However, in order to keep everyone safe, the task force is advising visitors to be smart and safe.

Social distancing and hygienic practices should continue, and all visitors to the area are urged by Governor Charlie Baker to self-quarantine for two weeks.

Non-contact pickup and delivery services should be utilized during that 14 day period, and anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms should stay home.

Lodging will only open to the public with restrictions after the first phase has completed, and gatherings of 10 or more people are not allowed until the same time.

The task force said the steps are to ensure that the vulnerable population within the area can remain as safe as possible.