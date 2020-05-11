Repairs to Old Bass River Road Bridge Begin Monday

DENNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced that repairs to the Old Bass River Road Bridge over Route 6 westbound in Dennis will begin Monday, May 11.

The work will be conducted for approximately seven weeks and will require the closure of one lane on Route 6 westbound in order to complete the work.

A minimum of one open travel lane will be maintained at all times.

The work is set to take place from 7 a.m. through 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Divers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

Some night work and weekend work may also be performed, conditions permitting.

Periodic overnight closures of Route 6 westbound will also be necessary to install and remove a concrete barrier, and to perform some repair operations.

In the event of an overnight closure, Route 6 westbound traffic will be detoured as follows:

Take exit 9B to Route 134 northbound

Follow Route 134 northbound to Route 6A

Turn left onto Route 6A westbound toward Yarmouth

Follow Route 6A westbound to Union Street

Follow Union Street to the ramps at Route 6A exit 8

Take the ramp to Route 6 westbound

Police details will be made available for various lane and should closures.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and may be impacted due to an emergency situation.

